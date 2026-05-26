New EV owner says installing charger turned into full garage cleanup after years of clutter

For one new EV owner, bringing home an electric car didn't just mean learning a new charging routine, it also meant finally dealing with a garage that had been collecting clutter for the past several years.

In a Reddit post in the r/electricvehicles subreddit, the driver joked that installing a Level 2 charger turned into an unexpected full-home reset.

"Like a lot of suburban dads, my garage is a glorified storage space/workshop/refuge/beer fridge holder/frozen food warehouse," he wrote.

The post quickly turned into a mini support group for people who said EV ownership had pushed them into tackling long-delayed garage and home projects. One commenter said: "I did end up cleaning and reorganizing the garage. It is a win win situation."

Others suggested alternatives, including some form of charging station/flagpole outside, to which someone else replied: "You can do it way cheaper than this, but this is a very sweet setup for people who really resist cleaning their garage. You can get a pedestal for about $80 and bolt it to the cheaper home version for more like $600 total."

While people often focus on charging times, battery range, or electricity costs when thinking about switching to an EV, this conversation highlights another reality: the purchase can also become a catalyst for getting a home more organized, safer, and more functional.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

For some households, that starts with simply making enough room in the garage for both a car and a charger. For others, it means taking a closer look at older electrical systems, cluttered storage setups, or maintenance problems that have been easy to ignore.

If you're thinking about buying an EV and installing a Level 2 charger at home, it may help to think beyond the charger itself. Before scheduling an installation, it's worth checking whether your garage or parking area is actually ready for regular access, safe charging, and cable management.

It's also smart to plan for the possibility of related upgrades. Older homes may need panel work, and the installation process can uncover other overdue fixes. That doesn't mean every EV owner is headed toward a full-blown renovation, but a little preparation can help reduce surprises.

The Reddit thread also points to one practical upside: using the transition as motivation. Decluttering, donating usable items, and organizing tools or storage can make the charger install easier while improving the space in the long run.

As one commenter said: "As someone who's driven through a lot of suburbs, I do wonder how much resistance to EV adoption really is simply unwillingness to clean the garage."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.