New electric vehicle owner sparks conversation about biggest adjustment when switching from gas car: 'I struggle for a few minutes'

Transitioning from a traditional gas car to an EV is one of the best ways to save money on gas and maintenance while generating less air pollution when you drive.

However, driving a different type of vehicle does take some adjustment for many people — in a largely positive way.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a Reddit post to r/electricvehicles, one new EV owner shared a photo of their vehicle and described their journey to purchase one and the experience.

"Still trying to get the at home charger installed, and navigating public chargers has been a super hassle but otherwise, I'm loving it so far," the OP said.

In the caption, the OP asked other Reddit users to share what they wished they'd known as a brand-new EV driver.

Driving an EV differs from driving a traditional car when it comes to acceleration. EVs offer instant torque to accelerate smoothly and more quickly. EV drivers also notice the regenerative braking feature that can make an EV slow down quicker when lifting a foot off the accelerator.

Because they don't have traditional engines, EVs operate more quietly than standard cars. It can take some getting used to, but it also provides a refreshingly calm and peaceful driving experience while you listen to your favorite music or a podcast.

Drivers who have owned internal combustion engine cars and EVs can attest to the difference in driving experience, which is an added bonus to the cost savings and environmental benefits.

In the post's comment section, users compared driving EVs to driving standard cars.

"I wish I had known that 95% of range anxiety is all in your head and that charging isn't the same as filling up with gas," one commented. "You add gas when you need to, but you charge when you have the opportunity."

"I didn't know that driving an EV reprograms your brain," another wrote. "I struggle for a few minutes when I have to drive my wife's ICE. I'm choppy while using the brakes, I forget to put the car in park at the destination, always forget to turn the car off, and hate the fact I have to keep my foot on the brakes at all red lights, and nothing beats one-pedal driving."

"Welcome to EV life!" someone else exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.