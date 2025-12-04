Woman confronted by police while walking across town with husband: 'It is incredibly frustrating'

Culture shock — a concept we typically associate with unfamiliar food, jarring customs, or the inability to communicate — generally describes often minor differences in everyday life that abruptly arise in a new environment.

A European visitor to the United States encountered one of those invisible cultural lines around American "car culture" during a trip to Florida, expressing bafflement on Reddit's r/F***cars.

She and her husband were staying in Orlando, Florida, a destination famed for its pleasant weather, and left their hotel for a morning walk.

While their hotel was "really close to Universal Studios," it was not part of the resort, and it wasn't long before a police cruiser flagged the couple down.

"The officer leans out his window, and asks us, very politely, 'Why are you walking? Did someone steal your car?'" the original poster recalled. "... I'm very fortunate to live centrally in a small European city, and everything I need is within walking distance."

Although the story sounded bizarre and almost implausible, it has happened before. More than once.

Car culture in the United States isn't naturally occurring; it's the result of a hodgepodge of circumstances and policy, the latter of which was heavily influenced by automakers.

Studies have shown that American towns and cities are, on average, far less walkable than their European counterparts. Public transit options are notoriously lacking and underfunded.

Sustainable America pointed out that America's overreliance on cars is an increasing financial burden on the working class, and the Natural Resources Defense Council recently reported that 16 million Americans had no access to a car whatsoever.

A third of Americans don't have reliable access to a vehicle, limiting their employment and social opportunities. At the same time, workers with reliable cars and long commutes exhibit higher rates of depression and family conflict and have worse mental health.

Car culture isn't just bad for those with cars and those without; it's terrible for the planet. Cars are responsible for nearly 30% of planet-warming carbon pollution, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Using public transportation when possible is one way to encourage lawmakers to support, fund, and introduce more options.

Reddit users swapped stories of similar encounters and frustrations with pedestrian infrastructure in the United States.

"I was walking in Florida once on the grass because there was legit no sidewalk or another way to walk 1 singular block from our hotel to a grocery store. I was told not to walk on the grass," one said.

"It is incredibly frustrating in the US when the sidewalk just ends," another agreed.

