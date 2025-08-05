Homeowner shares genius hack to keep mosquitoes at bay: 'This fixed our problem'

A helpful TikTok showed people how to turn Epsom salts into a natural and safe mosquito repellent for summer.

The scoop

Daddybrownn (@daddybrownn) posted the insightful video. "I hate mosquitoes," he declared in the caption. "This fixed our problem at our house!"

Daddybrownn breaks down what you need for this hack: a bag of Epsom salts, a gallon of water, and a spray bottle. Thoroughly mix a cup of Epsom salts with the gallon of water, and then put the mixture into a spray bottle.

Spray the salty water around your outdoor space. You can spray it on walls, furniture, patio or deck flooring — and even plants in some cases, though it's worth researching what's safe for each individual plant. In an educational explanation, the creator tells his viewers that Epsom salts are magnesium sulfate, which is made up of magnesium, sulfur, and oxygen.

"Mosquitoes find the smell and taste of magnesium extremely unpleasant," daddybrownn says. The sulfur also acts as a natural barrier that stops mosquitoes.

How it's helping

This easy hack can turn your outdoor space from a buggy nightmare to a summertime paradise. You won't have to deal with mosquitoes buzzing around your head or leaving itchy bite marks on you. It also makes it more comfortable to eat food outside, so you can host a backyard get-together.

The mixture is a much safer and more affordable way to manage bugs. Traditional chemical bug sprays can be toxic to humans in high quantities. Some people may experience skin irritation or allergic reactions to these chemicals.

They can also harm the wildlife in your outdoor space. They're made to stop bugs but can hurt plants and small animals that wander into your yard. These sprays may also deter pollinators, and every ecosystem needs pollinators to thrive. If they don't visit your yard, you might not have beautiful flowers and plants.

There are natural bug sprays, but they're often expensive. Epsom salts are wonderfully cheap, making this a cost-effective way to stop the mosquitoes.

You can enjoy your outdoor area without being bitten by mosquitoes or breaking the bank. And as long as you are careful about application, Epsom salts can help local flora and fauna in some situations.

What everyone's saying

"I thought Epsom salt kills grass and plants like vinegar?" one commenter wrote, underscoring that such a spray must be used around any plants with proper research to avoid leaf scorch and other issues associated with excessive Epsom salts-based misting.

Plenty of other users were grateful for the tip.

"Will be trying bc I'm SICK OF MOSQUITOS," one person wrote.

And another said, "You are my lifesaver. Thanks so much."

