Landscaping expert shares satisfying before-and-after photos of massive removal project: 'That's impressive'

Some people adore English ivy as a decorative plant with year-round green foliage and low maintenance needs.

But in many places, it is a highly invasive and aggressive plant that takes over native vegetation, harbors pests, and damages infrastructure.

In an Instagram post, the British Columbia-based Invasive Species Guy (@invasivespeciesguy) shared photos of his massive English ivy removal project.

In the post, he explained how he removed 15 heavy-duty garbage bags of condensed vines and uncovered various native plants underneath.

"The trees have been given life rings, and the English ivy above them will eventually wither away," he wrote. "With future ecological restoration work being considered, this local ecosystem is now on a path toward a more ecologically appropriate trajectory."

The Invasive Species Guy's before-and-after photos demonstrate the benefits of helping native plants thrive in their natural environments. Removing English ivy takes a lot of hard work, but it's worth it to restore local ecosystems and attract beneficial species where you live.

For more inspiration, you can find other yard transformation stories online and see before-and-after images of yards that were overrun by invasive plants. Through others' experiences, you can learn about the challenges and rewards of removing invasive species to protect your property's health and aesthetics.

There are many benefits to establishing a natural lawn filled with native plants, including saving time and money on maintenance while conserving water and creating a healthy environment for pollinators.

If you begin rewilding your yard and discover that you need help eradicating invasive species, a local landscaping expert such as the Invasive Species Guy can help.

Instagram users admired his work and shared their feedback in the comments.

"That's impressive!" one person said.

"Wow!!" another wrote. "Amazing work!!!"

"Shoutout to you delicately protecting that fern while tearing out ivy!!" someone else added.

