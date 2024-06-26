Homeowner vents frustrations with battle against invasive plant left by previous owners: 'I feel your pain'

Invasive plants might look pretty, but they can be dangerous to have growing in your backyard.

A gardener has been left furious as their backyard has been taken over by an invasive species they didn't even plant.

The homeowner took to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit to air out their frustrations, targeting other gardeners and garden centers for selling English ivy, an invasive plant known for how quickly it grows.

"F*** the person who brought English ivy to the Americas," the outraged gardener wrote. "F*** the stores that still sell it. F*** the people who ignore it on their properties and an extra special double f*** to anyone who still plants it on purpose."

They shared an image of a large cart filled completely with the ivy they had cut from their fence line.

"Cart 1 of 8," the gardener said.

They went on to explain that they suspected a previous owner of their home had planted the ivy.

Invasive plants might look pretty, but they can be dangerous to have growing in your backyard. English ivy is known for strangling native plants and common trees. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has even warned that invasive species may permanently alter wildlife habitats. These plants can have a detrimental effect on your yard's ecosystem, which often relies on native plants for stronger growth and pollination.

The risks these plants bring may be big, but they are easily avoidable. In most cases, invasive species are introduced by human activities, like gardening or traveling. As they tend to spread rapidly, it's important to be aware of what these plants look like to avoid accidental growth.

While English ivy might look innocent at first, it's also good to be aware of native species that are safe alternatives for turning your home into a green oasis. Opting for plants like clover or buffalo grass can also help save money when it comes to garden upkeep, as these natural alternatives cut costs for necessary water or chemicals to preserve strong growth.

As the OP continued their battle with the ivy, several other gardeners echoed their frustrations.

"I feel your pain," one wrote, adding that they also dislike another known invasive plant called creeping bellflower. "I hope you emerge victorious from the battle."

"Agreed! It is all over our property and people around us just have it growing and don't do anything about it," another said. "Comes right into the yard."

