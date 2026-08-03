In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, 120 homes are getting upgrades to cut energy bills

"I had a very old one, kind of on its last legs."

A state-supported retrofit campaign is updating aging systems in roughly 120 homes across Michigan's Upper Peninsula, aiming to cut residents' energy costs with more efficient equipment.

For residents struggling with high heating costs, the renovations could bring relief in both winter and summer.

What's happening?

The Governor's MI Healthy Climate Plan, approved in 2023, has already delivered grant funding to about 400 Yoopers, according to WLUC.

Through a related home energy rebate effort, state energy officials at EGLE are approving grants for Upper Peninsula residents, and renovation work is now underway at about 120 homes.

The rebates are intended to improve home energy efficiency by helping cover projects that include HVAC replacements, updated appliances, and electrical upgrades in older homes.

EGLE is working with contractors to determine which improvements will make the biggest difference for each home.

Among the homeowners benefiting from the assistance is Emily Molnar, who said the program covered key replacements in her house.

"In my case, I qualified for this mini-split heat pump, which provides both heating and cooling options in one, using electric as opposed to natural gas. I also received an on-demand water heater. I had a very old one, kind of on its last legs."

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Because they move heat rather than generate it, heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems, while also providing both heating and cooling in one system.

That can mean lower monthly utility costs for homeowners, plus access to tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings.

Tools such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help people compare available options.

For homeowners who do not need a whole-home overhaul, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point, giving people a targeted heating and cooling option that can be installed in under an hour.

Why does it matter?

Energy upgrades like these can have an especially large impact in the Upper Peninsula, where long, cold winters often leave families facing steep heating bills.

Replacing old systems with high-efficiency equipment can reduce wasted energy, improve indoor comfort, and make homes safer and more reliable.

The program is particularly relevant for low- to moderate-income households, including people living on fixed or single incomes, who may put off major home repairs because of the upfront cost.

In those situations, rebates can open the door to improvements that might otherwise remain out of reach.

More efficient appliances and electric heating systems generally use less energy overall, which can help reduce pollution tied to household energy use.

For many households, the most immediate benefit is lower bills and a more comfortable home.

What's being done?

EGLE and its contractor partners are evaluating homes and prioritizing the upgrades expected to deliver the greatest energy savings.

Each house may need a different mix of heating, cooling, electrical, or appliance improvements.

EGLE chief of staff Gillian Gainsley said the program is aimed at low- to moderate-income homeowners and can reach more people than many might expect, particularly those already receiving some form of assistance.

Homeowners interested in cutting costs even further can also look beyond efficiency upgrades. EnergySage offers a free solar quotes comparison tool for people interested in slashing their energy bills with solar, and with EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

For people comparing electric heating options, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is also available as a resource.

Applications for the home energy rebates are available through EGLE's website.

As Jonathan Waltz, a specialist with Great Lakes Weatherization, explained, "We have to go off of what is the most impactful and most energy-efficient savings of the house. As well as we are looking out for the comfort of the customer as well."

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