Homeowners can save $1,800 on their yearly utility bills by switching to solar — here's how you can take advantage

When the electricity bill drops onto your doormat or into your inbox, it might elicit a feeling of dread. According to the Energy Information Administration, residential electricity bills in the United States rose by 2% each month in 2023 when compared to the previous year.

But what if you could dramatically reduce those monthly bills and protect the planet in the process? Rooftop solar might just be the ideal solution.

The scoop

As the nonprofit Rewiring America observed, households can save $1,800 a year by investing in rooftop solar panels.

To avoid those monthly price rises from grid-connected electricity suppliers, moving your domestic power supply to an off-grid source can bypass increasingly expensive electricity from typical utility companies.

How it's working

Solar panels convert light energy into electricity. The photovoltaic cells contained in each panel absorb that light energy and convert it into an electrical charge.

One of the most common myths about solar panels is that they only work in warm areas, which isn't the case. As long as the sun is shining, you can create electricity.

Another myth is that solar panels don't work on a cloudy day. While efficiency is much reduced compared to when the skies are blue, the PV cells are still able to harness light and create power.

What's also worth considering is that solar panels can keep the lights on even in community-wide power outages. If you have generated enough electricity and you have sufficient battery storage, you can still flick the switch to illuminate your home even when the lights are off elsewhere.

This can make a huge difference during extreme weather events that shut down power grids, providing a level of comfort as you ride out a storm or helping the fridge stay cool when heat waves become ever more intense.

Those extreme weather conditions are exacerbated by planet-warming pollution, and energy generation is a notable source. Many electricity companies still rely on coal-fired power stations to provide electricity, but switching to clean, renewable solar reduces the need to access energy from these polluting dirty fuel sources.

If you're interested in rooftop solar, EnergySage can help make things easier. The company's free, easy-to-use tools can help you find the solar energy options available in your area and connect you with providers. By comparing quotes, you can save as much money on installation as possible, giving you more bang for your buck — and government initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act could help you make the technology even more affordable.

What people are saying

"I live in a rural area which has power outages in the winter," one Cool Down user noted. "Solar is great year-round, and the battery functions as backup, prioritizing convenience over cost savings."

"Installation takes time but like all things worthwhile, patience is a virtue," added another, who noted that they would recommend solar panels to a friend.

