Residents across 100 counties can now receive up to $16,000 for energy-efficient appliance upgrades: 'Lower their utility bills by up to $80'

North Carolina is expanding access to a program that aims to reduce energy costs for homeowners across the state.

As the Ocracoke Observer reported, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and the state's Department of Environmental Quality announced that the Energy Saver North Carolina program is now available in all 100 counties. The move is predicted to support more than 2,000 jobs.

According to Governor Stein, the Energy Saver program is designed to lower homeowners' utility bills by an estimated $1,000 a year. The program is offering rebates to income-eligible households for energy-efficient home upgrades and electric appliance purchases.

Homeowners can receive up to $16,000 for efficiency improvements, such as insulation, air sealing, and HVAC system upgrades. Another $14,000 in rebates is available for high-efficiency electric appliance upgrades, including heat pump water heaters and electric stoves.





"North Carolina is the first state in the nation to fully launch the Energy Saver program," DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson said in a press release announcing the expansion of the program. "Now that the program is available across the state, eligible North Carolina families can lower their utility bills by up to $80 per month, and their homes will be more comfortable."

