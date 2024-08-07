This company can help you save thousands on solar panels: 'We make pricing transparent'

EnergySage is on a mission to empower people to make the best decisions for their homes.

Solar panels are only becoming more accessible and affordable, which is fantastic news for consumers looking to lower their electric bills while helping the planet. However, the number of options can be overwhelming to sort through.

Thankfully, EnergySage has everything you need to feel confident in your choices. The United States-based company is on a mission to empower people to make the best decisions for their homes, envisioning a future in which everyone can reap the benefits of reliable, non-polluting energy.

The World Health Organization notes that most of the global population is breathing unhealthy air. Ultimately, the way we power our homes plays a significant role. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the residential sector in the United States generates around 20% of the country's carbon pollution.

Harvesting power from the sun doesn't just reduce the amount of toxic gases from dirty fuels overheating our planet — with the warmer temps leading to more intense extreme weather. It is also one of the easiest to save more than $1,000 annually on electric bills.

Not to mention solar panels can keep the power on during grid outages, making your home more climate-resilient and protecting your family from the potentially life-threatening effects of events like heat waves.

EnergySage's online marketplace, developed with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, can demystify even the toughest questions on going solar. People can compare estimates and quotes from contractors and receive advice from the company's expert advisors free of charge. According to EnergySage, this results in an average savings of 20-30% on projects.

"We make pricing transparent," president and COO Charlie Hadlow said in an interview with The Cool Down. "We don't use high-pressure sales tactics. And we maintain your privacy along the way. Our whole service is free for homeowners and renters."

Educational resources and no-hassle calculators are also part of the portfolio making the company's online market a trusted destination for thousands of people.

"I would encourage anyone to go read our Google reviews," Hadlow said in the TCD interview. "We have over 1,000 reviews from homeowners who have benefited from our platform. It always puts me in a good mood to read them."

EnergySage has also helped consumers adopt other pollution-reducing, money-saving solutions, including heating and cooling devices like heat pumps.

