Ignoring this simple solar guide could cost you thousands in government incentives — cash in before they disappear

Shopping for solar panels can feel like navigating a maze of sales pitches and confusing quotes. But there's a free tool that makes it as easy as booking a flight, and it could save you thousands.

The scoop

EnergySage is basically the Expedia of solar panels: a free online marketplace where visitors compare vetted installers and get transparent pricing without pushy sales calls.

"We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes," EnergySage President Charlie Hadlow said.

The platform stands out because you don't need to share your phone number, so there will be no spam calls. Instead, you can message installers directly through the website.

"Our expert analysts and researchers developed a unique rating system that helps you understand the quality of solar panels and inverters, giving you confidence in the systems you are being quoted," Hadlow said.

On top of all that, through the Inflation Reduction Act, Americans can get thousands back on rooftop solar installations as well as battery storage systems to use and store excess power at night and during cloudier days. EnergySage has built its site to factor all that right in.

That said, President Donald Trump has already issued executive orders that call the future of the IRA into question, so it could make sense for anyone who's already decided to add solar to act while the incentives remain available. EnergySage, for its part, recently said that "a full repeal of all the IRA incentives remains unlikely because … it would have to go through Congress, and politicians from both sides of the aisle support numerous aspects of the existing policy."

That even includes Trump on the solar side, as he has on a few occasions said, "I love solar." But it nonetheless remains possible that the IRA's solar incentives, or all incentives, could go away by the end of the year or Trump's term.

How it's helping

The biggest win? EnergySage users typically spend 20% less than the national average on solar installation. The company has helped homeowners save over $100 million on upfront costs.

But the savings don't stop there. Solar panels cut energy bills year after year, making them one of the smartest home investments around. Plus, they work hard for our planet — EnergySage projects prevent about 440,000 tons of harmful air pollution annually.

The platform has become so popular that more than one in five Americans researching solar visits EnergySage before deciding. It's facilitated over $1 billion in solar projects across 41 states and Washington, D.C.

Making our homes run on clean energy is one of the most powerful ways we can save money while protecting our planet from overheating. By switching to solar, you're helping build a cleaner, more affordable future for everyone.

Ready to explore your options? EnergySage's free tools make it easy to get installation estimates and compare quotes from trusted providers in your area.

