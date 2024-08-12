  • Home Home

Energy expert shares simple tool to help you slash the price of home solar panel installations — and it's free to use

"We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

by Leslie Sattler
Shopping for solar panels can feel like navigating a maze of confusing options and pushy salespeople. But what if there was a way to cut through the noise and find the best deal for your home?

Enter EnergySage, the tool that's revolutionizing how we shop for clean energy solutions.

The scoop

EnergySage is the Expedia of solar panels, offering a one-stop shop for comparing vetted providers and prices in your area.

No more endless Googling or fending off aggressive sales pitches. This platform puts the power back in your hands.

"We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes," Charlie Hadlow, president and chief operating officer of EnergySage, told The Cool Down.

The site's user-friendly interface lets you browse options without sharing your phone number, so you can explore discreetly. Plus, their team of experts has developed a unique rating system to help you understand the quality of different solar panels and inverters.

How it's working

By simplifying the solar shopping process, EnergySage is making it easier than ever for homeowners to make the switch to clean energy. The platform has already helped users save over $100 million, with customers spending an average of 20% less than the national average on home energy projects.

But the benefits go beyond your wallet. By facilitating more solar installations, EnergySage is playing a crucial role in reducing our reliance on dirty energy. The company estimates that its projects have prevented almost 440,000 tons of carbon air pollution each year.

Going solar is one of the most impactful ways to slash your energy bills and shrink your carbon footprint. It's a simple step that can lead to significant savings and a cleaner planet.

By embracing tools like EnergySage and making the switch to solar, we're not just saving money — we're investing in a cooler, cleaner future for all.

So, don't wait. Start exploring your solar options today and join the clean energy revolution.

