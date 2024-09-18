The Expedia of solar panels can help you unlock limitless savings: 'We make pricing transparent'

"The Solar Marketplace was really easy to use and saved me money!"

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to upgrade your home energy usage and save money. There are so many options available for products and providers, and thankfully, EnergySage is here to help.

The scoop

Think of EnergySage as the Expedia of solar panels. Enter a few quick details on their website, and you'll unlock tons of free advice to help you make a smart, informed decision for your home.

The website offers access to pricing and vetted, trusted providers. You can easily explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

In a recent interview with The Cool Down, EnergySage's president and COO, Charlie Hadlow, said, "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

To get started, visit the website and enter your zip code. Then, answer the follow-up questions to help EnergySage provide the most accurate information for you.

Once you've received recommendations and quotes, you can reach out to its free Energy Advisors to help you move forward with your decisions.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The website doesn't flood your screen with ads, and it never asks for your phone number, keeping you free from marketing calls and texts.

"We make pricing transparent," Hadlow told TCD. "We don't use high-pressure sales tactics. And we maintain your privacy along the way."

How it's working

According to Hadlow, "We have saved homeowners over $100 million by helping them spend 20% less than the national average on home energy projects."

Once you save on the initial costs, the long-term savings begin. Solar panels majorly cut down on power bills. The average home solar system can shave $100-$150 off of monthly electric bills.

Using this trusted website also saves time. It can be tedious to sift through all the options on your own. EnergySage can do that work for you for free.

EnergySage can also help users find information and pricing on heat pumps, electric vehicles, and other energy solutions. By implementing even one of these upgrades, consumers can significantly cut down on the amount of pollution that comes from their homes.

For additional help shopping for solar panels and energy-efficient upgrades, websites like Arcadia and WattBuy can be a great help. Making your house a smart home and weatherizing your house are other great ways to help you make more of an impact and save more money.

What people are saying

Over 1,000 people who have used EnergySage's helpful tools have shared their success stories online.

One user said, "The Solar Marketplace was really easy to use and saved me money! I received quotes from five installers, was able to make an apples‑to‑apples comparison and selected the one that most appealed to me. They answered common questions in a non-technical way."

Another customer shared this Google review: "Trustworthy, timely, caring, knowledgeable."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.