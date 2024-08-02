Energy experts provide little-known tool to avoid the hassle of complex solar installations — and it's completely free

By making it easier for homeowners to go solar, EnergySage is playing a crucial role in moving toward a cooler, cleaner future.

Tired of the solar installation "solar coaster"? Online comparison tools like EnergySage make the ride much smoother and simpler.

The scoop

EnergySage is an online marketplace designed to make the search for solar energy solutions simple and transparent. Acting like Expedia or Booking.com for solar panels, EnergySage provides a list of fully vetted providers in your area, along with pricing information and tools to help narrow down your options.

You won't have to worry about misleading ads or high-pressure sales tactics. Instead, EnergySage maintains transparency and privacy, offering a free service that allows you to message installers directly on their platform. This ensures you get accurate information and feel confident in your decision.

For those concerned about the quality of the systems being quoted, EnergySage's expert analysts and researchers have developed a unique rating system for solar panels and inverters. Plus, EnergySage offers a yearly marketplace report covering pricing and equipment trends for solar panels, inverters, batteries, and more, providing valuable insights into the industry.

How it's working

The primary benefit of using EnergySage is financial. By helping homeowners compare quotes and choose the best providers, the platform has saved users over $100 million, with average savings of 20% on home energy projects.

Beyond the initial savings, installing solar panels continues to save homeowners money on energy bills throughout the life span of the system, making it a cost-effective investment.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Moreover, switching to solar energy helps the environment. With more solar panels installed, there's less need for electricity from polluting sources such as coal. EnergySage estimates that its projects prevent almost 440,000 tons of carbon pollution annually.

By making it easier for homeowners to go solar, EnergySage is playing a crucial role in moving toward a cooler, cleaner future.

What people are saying

Users of EnergySage have had overwhelmingly positive experiences, as reflected in the platform's Google reviews. Homeowners appreciate the transparency and ease of use, highlighting the peace of mind that comes with knowing they are making informed decisions.

President and COO Charlie Hadlow encourages potential users to read these reviews to see the real-life impact EnergySage has had on its customers.

"We have over 1,000 reviews from homeowners who have benefited from our platform. It always puts me in a good mood to read them," Hadlow told The Cool Down.

Even if you don't shop through EnergySage, he encourages you to use their free information and talk to their free Energy Advisors to make you confident in your clean-energy decisions.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.