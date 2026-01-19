Homeowner shares experience after getting quote from 'fraud' solar installer: 'He had great reviews on Google'

"If I could have had it that cheap I would have hired someone."

Like any booming industry, solar is unfortunately not immune to being a target for scammers and companies seeking to make a quick buck without delivering the promised results.

But thankfully, it's easy to find great deals on a home solar system when you know what to look for.

The scoop

In the r/solar subreddit, a new solar owner shared their experience getting solar quotes, noting that EnergySage is a valuable resource for finding vetted installers in their area. The online marketplace provides free tools that make it simple for shoppers to get instant solar quotes from reliable contractors.

For example, the homeowner's neighbor recommended the solar company that installed their panels, which gave a quote of $2.95 per kilowatt in cash. However, by using EnergySage, they would have saved approximately $0.70 per kilowatt with the same company and system.

They also noted that just because a company has received positive feedback doesn't mean they're trustworthy.

"I took the quote and started looking at others," the original poster explained. "One other came but later found out he is a fraud. He had great reviews on Google."

The third time was a charm; the homeowner finally chose a company they found through coworkers and was able to secure the same price that EnergySage offered.

How it's helping

Going solar is one of the best money-saving hacks when it comes to lowering energy bills, and with electricity prices rising, it's never been a better time to invest in a home system. Shopping with a comparison marketplace like EnergySage saves time and money, as it does all the hard work getting solar bids and can save the average person up to $10,000 on installations and purchases.

Using its free mapping tool, homeowners can also find information on the average cost of a solar system, along with available tax incentives and rebates on a state-by-state basis to maximize savings and access the best deals on rooftop solar panels. TCD's Solar Explorer is another excellent resource to discover trusted partners who can help secure exclusive offers on a home system and beat rising energy prices.

Energy experts, such as EnergySage, recommend adding battery storage to provide emergency backup power during outages, reduce utility costs, and reduce reliance on the grid. The company offers free tools to get information about home energy storage, including competitive installation quotes. Simply answer a few basic questions about your home's storage requirements, and it will identify the appropriate system for your needs and budget.

With winter in full swing, more homeowners than ever are switching from outdated HVAC systems, such as furnaces, to heat pumps to reduce energy bills even more. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help users save up to 50% on home energy costs, depending on the age of their current HVAC system.

What everyone's saying

Reddit users were impressed with the fair quote the OP secured, and some suggested self-assembling solar installations for handy homeowners.

"Wow, 2 bucks a kW is cheap," one person shared in the Reddit thread. "We are around 3 here in the NE. Good shopping and negotiating!"

"Yeah it really should be that cheap," another said. "If I could have had it that cheap I would have hired someone. As it is I am DIYing a system for about a dollar a watt pre rebates Enphase iq8+ 370 watt half cell panels."

