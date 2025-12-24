HVAC contractor reveals why he fully converted his home's system: 'Everything is out of the way'

An HVAC expert on TikTok shared a detailed breakdown of how their new energy-efficient system performs in the winter.

The video, posted by DIY HVAC GUY (@diy.hvac.guy), takes the viewer through the whole home setup.

"Everything is out of the way, and I have been absolutely loving it," he says in the video's opening.

He explains the home still has a high-efficiency gas furnace alongside the heat pump, and he will determine later if he wishes to keep the gas furnace.





One interesting feature about the heat pump is how quietly it operates; the video helpfully shows it runs at around 57 decibels. That's roughly equivalent to a cat purring, per the Center for Hearing and Communication.

The ceiling cassettes are even quieter at 40 decibels. The tour ends with a demonstration of the air temperature, showing how efficiently the heat pump operates.

For homeowners, the biggest proportion of an energy bill comes from heating and cooling, which is why bills are highest in summer and winter. A heat pump differs from a traditional HVAC system in its efficiency and operation.

Heat pumps essentially transfer heat rather than creating it, so they use a lot less energy, which translates to lower bills. With energy costs outpacing inflation, there's never been a better time to upgrade.

