This ultra-efficient HVAC can shave $1,500 off your energy bills — and save you from sweltering summer heat

Energy-efficient heat pumps can shave thousands of dollars off your heating costs in winter, but most people don't know the devices could save you a chunk of change on energy bills in the summer — and keep you cool during brutal heat waves.

Heat pumps can be a greener alternative to air conditioners. The Department of Energy has reported that high-efficiency air-source heat pumps can dehumidify your space better than air conditioners, leading to lower energy costs and more comfort.

The DOE said that more than 40% of the average household's electric bills go toward heating and cooling costs, but energy-efficient upgrades such as heat pumps can make a big difference.

Research from two national laboratories — as summarized by the DOE — showed that 90% of American households stand to save on utility bills by replacing outdated HVAC equipment and cashing in on incentives.

The DOE noted that homes upgrading to heat pumps from propane or electric systems in cold climates such as Michigan could save a whopping $1,500 on annual heating costs by switching to a heat pump suited to cold climates. In warmer states such as Arizona, where air-source heat pumps are the best choice for most residences, homeowners can save around $300 per year on electric bills.

Plus, since heat pumps don't release any pollution from dirty fuels and generally use less energy than air conditioners, they're much better for the planet.

When you purchase a qualifying heat pump, you can take advantage of even more savings through the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers a 30% tax credit (up to $2,000) on the cost of buying and installing one. But you'll want to act quickly, as President Donald Trump has said he intends to repeal the IRA, which would eliminate thousands of dollars in potential savings for households. However, any major change would require an act of Congress.

Reddit users gave heat pumps five stars for keeping them cool on sweltering summer days.

"I bought my mini-split pretty much for AC only to replace terrible window units that are noisy, inefficient and ugly. Honestly they work way better for cooling than heat," one person said in r/heatpumps.

"I installed a Bosch heat pump in the Bay Area, CA last year. It cooled perfectly in 110F heat last summer... and performed equally well heating the home when outside temps were in the 30s this winter. No complaints," another shared in r/hvacadvice.

