Home improvement experts explain the 'magic' HVAC tech that is slashing Americans' bills: 'You do get what you pay for'

If you're ready to save up to $650 on utility bills over the next year, consider buying an energy-efficient heat pump, which experts say is one of the best solutions to high energy costs and the warming planet.

According to The New York Times' Wirecutter, a 2024 study from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that around 92% of American homeowners could save $300 to $650 per year on electric bills by upgrading to a heat pump.

The Department of Energy reported that heating costs typically account for 30% of a homeowner's energy bill, and CBS News stated that Americans could see electricity price hikes of up to 8% this winter, per research from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

For all these reasons, switching from an outdated HVAC system to a heat pump is a financially savvy decision that also benefits the environment, as these eco-friendly systems have been shown to reduce carbon pollution by approximately 93%, according to the nonprofit RMI.





Because heat pumps simply transfer heat from one space to another rather than generate it using a fuel source, they're around two to five times more efficient than gas furnaces and have the benefit of being able to cool your home as well during the summer.

So, if you're interested in upgrading your HVAC setup, check out TCD's HVAC Explorer, which can help you find the best system to suit your needs and save up to 50% on heating and cooling costs.

Although it can be challenging to find a qualified contractor, our HVAC Explorer can connect you with reliable professionals through our trusted network. One Explorer partner, Palmetto, offers $0-down HVAC subscription options for as low as $99 per month if you can't swing purchasing a whole new system. The company also includes a dozen years of free maintenance.

"Probably the third-biggest purchase people make in their homes is heating and cooling systems, and you wouldn't treat a car or a home purchase in the same way," Dan Zamagni, the sales and operations executive at the HVAC company Boston Standard, told the Times. "People try to nickel-and-dime that, but you do get what you pay for."

In addition to tax credits and potential state and utility rebates, the savings from reduced electric bills will also accumulate over time. If you're on the fence about upgrading to a heat pump, David Yuill, an associate engineering professor at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and an expert on HVAC and thermal science, may inspire you to make the switch.

"You could put in 1 watt of electricity and get [the equivalent of] 4 watts of heat out of it. It's like magic," he told the Times.

Pairing an upgraded HVAC system with solar panels can lead to even bigger savings. Check out TCD's Solar Explorer to save up to $10,000 when you go solar by getting competitive installation bids.

