Homeowner shares honest experience after first winter with a heat pump HVAC: 'Sounds great and implausible at the same time'

A Redditor posted in the r/heatpumps subreddit following their first winter with a heat pump to compare energy use to the winter before and show how much they'd saved on utility bills.

Heating accounts for nearly a third of a typical home's utility bills, and upgrading to a heat pump can significantly reduce the energy used to heat or cool a home, not only lowering utility bills, but also reducing planet-overheating pollution created to generate that energy.

Besides long-term savings because they're more energy efficient, heat pumps come with other financial benefits like tax credits and rebates as well. Trusted brands like Mitsubishi make it easy for homeowners to find the right heat pump for them, including cost-effective mini-split systems.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the Redditor shows gas and electric usage from November 2023 through February 2024 compared to the same time period in the winter of 2024/2025. Gas usage went from $729.57 to $54.54. Electricity usage jumped from $228.94 to $428.55, but after each number, the original poster wrote, "effectively $0.00 due to solar."

The OP, who said they live in Las Vegas, concludes, "Net savings $475.42 or $675.03 including solar offset."

They explained that the heat pump cost about $4,000 more than the less efficient unit they were going to buy, so it would be about six years before they start to see a return on their investment.

The fact that they're pairing a heat pump with solar panels will only add to their savings. Installing solar panels is one of the ultimate home energy hacks because it can bring energy bills down to or near $0. EnergySage offers a free tool making it easy for homeowners to compare quotes from local vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on installation.

Homeowners who don't have the budget for the upfront cost of installing solar panels still have options to enjoy the savings. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install solar panels for no money down and allow homeowners to lock in low energy rates.

Homeowners looking to install a heat pump should do so sooner rather than later, as many home energy-efficiency tax credits will be expiring at the end of the year, and the difference could be thousands of dollars.

One reader who also enjoys the savings that come with installing a heat pump commented, "I'm in Kansas City and my HP was cheaper to operate than a gas furnace as well."

Another said, "Sounds great and implausible at the same time unless you're in Florida or somewhere similar."

