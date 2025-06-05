Householder sparks backlash with wild conspiracy theory about utility bills: 'What did you think would happen?'

We've all seen how easily opinions can be mistaken for facts — and how quickly conspiracy theories and misinformation can gain traction.

A post on the subreddit r/conspiracy might be the start of such a narrative, this time in the realm of energy efficiency.

When discussing rising costs, whether it's electricity, food, or insurance, over several years, it's important to consider factors like inflation before jumping to conspiracy theories.

There are steps you can take to cut costs, like using energy-efficient fixtures, but they can't always make up for the fact that the cost of living is simply rising overall.

One Reddit user observed that despite switching to energy-efficient appliances and lighting, their utility bills have continued to rise over the past five years. They suggested that this trend raises questions about the true motive behind government incentives for energy-efficient equipment.

They wondered if it really is about saving energy and protecting the planet or just a way to justify charging more for electricity.

While frustration over rising utility bills is understandable, the idea that energy efficiency programs are a cover for price hikes isn't supported by evidence. In fact, energy-efficient appliances reduce energy use and can cut household utility costs.

Clean energy projects also offer real benefits beyond environmental impact, as they lower long-term costs, improve public health by reducing pollution, and can also create more local jobs. The rise in energy costs is more often tied to inflation, infrastructure upgrades, or increased demand, not conspiracy.

Clean energy isn't about control or deception, it's about healthier communities, economic resilience, and smarter energy use that is better for our environment.

Commenters were quick to debunk the original poster's conspiracy. One stated dryly, "Yeah, I wonder what changed between now and five years ago… There wasn't any inflation or anything."

Another replied to that comment, saying, "What did you think would happen? They have to pay the same people and the same wires and the same poles."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.