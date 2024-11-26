Homeowner stunned by savings after switching to next-gen clothes dryer: 'I absolutely adore it'

Saving energy, saving money, and completing household tasks can all go hand-in-hand, thanks to current incentives available for switching to energy-efficient appliances.

The scoop

If it's time to replace a household appliance, from a clothes dryer to an air conditioner to a water heater and more, the nonprofit Rewiring America has the tools you need. You can tell them where you live and what upgrades you want to make, and they can help you find any available tax incentives.

Rewiring America can also connect you to dealers and contractors who can make your project much less expensive. You may even decide to make your whole house a smart home!

If you want to take advantage of these incentives, you should do so sooner rather than later. President-elect Trump has said that he wants to eliminate these subsidies and tax incentives, as well as some available rebates, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. While this would take an act of Congress, it puts the future of these programs up in the air. If you want to be sure to use them, now is the time!

How it's working

One of the best things about energy-efficient appliances is that they leave you with more money in your pocket every month. Since they don't require as much power to get the job done, your bills will be lower and you'll have more money to spend on things you love.

Green America says that these appliances help the environment, too, by reducing consumption and pollution. Choosing them helps lead us all to a cooler, cleaner future, one dryer, refrigerator, or AC unit at a time.

Imagine what the world would be like if everyone stepped up and replaced even a single appliance. Slowly but surely, we would change our lives, and we would change the environment for our children and for their children, too.

What people are saying

One Redditor got an energy-efficient dryer and said: "I have this dryer and I absolutely adore it."

Another added: "It's incredible."

These appliances are changing lives for the better, and they could change yours, too.

