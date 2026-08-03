Ontario families can trade drafty attics and old furnaces for lower bills

"These programs make sure residents can access the upgrades needed for a comfortable, energy-efficient home."

In Peterborough and the Kawarthas, households are dealing with a tough mix of older homes, summer heat waves, and higher power bills.

Some residents, however, may be able to tackle problems like a drafty attic or an outdated furnace with little or no money required upfront.

A mix of local and provincial efficiency programs is helping residents reduce heating and cooling costs, with eligibility tied to income, fuel type, and where they live, according to kawarthaNOW.

What's happening?

Households in the region may qualify for free energy assessments and home upgrades through programs including Save on Energy's Energy Affordability Program and Enbridge Gas' Home Winterproofing Program.

Depending on eligibility, support can include insulation, air sealing, efficient appliances, and even heat pumps.

For electricity customers, the Energy Affordability Program is open to eligible homeowners, renters, and social housing residents.

Homes that currently rely on oil heat may also qualify for a heat pump through Natural Resources Canada's Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program, a change that may lower heating costs by as much as 50%.

Aaron Nunes, outreach lead for energy programs at EnviroCentre, said some residents may qualify for more than one incentive based on household income and the home's energy source.

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Why does it matter?

Energy-saving improvements can ease monthly expenses and make indoor temperatures easier to manage, especially for households feeling squeezed by broader living costs and extreme weather.

For eligible natural gas customers, the Home Winterproofing Program can cut heating bills by up to 30% through measures such as insulation and air sealing.

Heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems because they provide both heating and cooling by moving heat rather than generating it. That efficiency can mean lower utility bills, plus access to tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings.

Homeowners comparing systems can use EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to explore options.

For households that want a smaller-scale upgrade, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. The targeted heating and cooling option can be installed in under an hour, which could make it a practical fit for people trying to improve comfort one room at a time.

What's being done?

The available support goes beyond utility programs. Better Homes Peterborough offers financing and incentives for home energy improvements for City of Peterborough homeowners, with coaching support from GreenUP energy advisors.

Repayment can be spread over 15 years through a property tax bill or handled with a shorter-term loan.

Ontario homeowners may also be able to tap the Home Renovation Savings Program for rebates on measures such as home insulation, new windows, heat pumps, solar equipment, and battery storage.

Residents looking for guidance can also connect with GreenUP or attend the group's free Home Energy Hour information sessions. Homeowners considering electrification can also revisit EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace, while those interested in solar can compare quotes through EnergySage.

With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

Aaron Nunes, outreach lead for energy programs at EnviroCentre, put the need plainly: "Many homes across Peterborough and the Kawarthas predate today's building standards, leaving families with higher bills and less comfort."

He added, "These programs make sure residents can access the upgrades needed for a comfortable, energy-efficient home."

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