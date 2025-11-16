Expert demonstrates genius tip to get rid of empty medication bottles: 'Do not recycle these curbside'

"We have to start doing this!"

Recycling is a necessary step in keeping applicable items out of the landfill.

A TikTok user shared a video highlighting a hack to make sure certain types of plastic are actually recycled.

The scoop

In the video, shared by Emma (@simpleenviromentalist), the user explains what not to do with empty plastic pill bottles.

"Do NOT recycle these curbside," the user says. "Scrape the labels and donate them to organizations instead!"

Emma also showed how they clean and sanitize the bottles by rinsing them in a sink.

"There are so many organizations that will take [the pill bottles] instead, like church organizations, homeless organizations, animal shelters, and so forth," they continue.

How it's helping

While recycling is a noble step to take, it isn't a perfect system quite yet.

According to Phys.org, only about 5-6% of plastic waste is properly recycled. If a load of recycling is contaminated with various plastic types, the whole load is thrown out. Plus, depending on where you live, the rules for plastic recycling may differ.

Knowing your recycling options is a key step in cutting down on what ends up in the landfill or as litter. Recycling properly can also keep trash out of the ocean.

Taking this extra step, like Emma does, is a great way of ensuring your plastic waste doesn't become garbage. MedicalWastePros suggested finding locations near you, such as pharmacies, that have "mail back" recycling options for pill bottles.

Some other eco-friendly DIYers have shared other uses for old pill bottles that don't involve the landfill. One person used the bottles as a waterproof solution for packing travel sized shampoo or other liquid hygiene products. Another genius hack involved using the empty bottles to bring salad dressing on the go.

What everyone's saying

Commenters shared their appreciation for Emma's pill bottle advice. Many people shared their personal hacks for reusing the material.

"I reuse mine to keep bobby pins/ use them for travel," one user said.

Someone else added advice for getting the label residue off the bottle: "I put my bottles in the freezer for 15 mins or so. Peels off like a charm every time."

Another user added, "So cool! We have to start doing this!"

