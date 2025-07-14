Home cook shares helpful hack for reusing old ketchup bottles: 'Great tip'

Repurposing products you already own can benefit both your wallet and the planet. Reusing empty containers, for example, prevents the need to buy new ones and keeps them out of landfills. TikToker Alina (@momhackalina) shared a video showing how she puts empty containers to good use.

The scoop

Kitchen tools and containers can be expensive, but Alina repurposed an empty ketchup bottle to create one. The ketchup bottle serves as a squeeze bottle for crepe batter in Alina's video, providing a mess-free method for pouring the batter and cooking the crepes.

To make the DIY squeeze bottle, Alina simply rinses the leftover ketchup from the bottle and removes its labels. While she used a ketchup bottle, different containers –– whether for condiments or otherwise –– could achieve the same result for various ingredients and cooking needs.

"Don't throw it out –– reuse it smart!" Alina wrote in the video's caption.

Her TikTok features other tips and tricks to give "waste" a second life, from transforming plastic packaging into storage solutions to using eggshells for plant fertilizer.

How it's helping

First and foremost, repurposing empty containers –– like ketchup bottles –– puts money in your pocket. These products are often made of plastic, so DIY alternatives help the environment by keeping new plastic out of production and old plastic out of landfills.

Plastic production has doubled over the past two decades, and the world accumulates more than 400 million metric tons of plastic waste annually, according to Our World in Data. Much of this waste, when mismanaged, ends up in waterways or contaminates the environment.

When reusing and repurposing aren't an option, recycling gives waste, such as plastic, a new life. TCD's guide can help you learn about what and how to recycle, and you can even earn cash for recycling bottles in 10 states.

You can also turn trash into cash by decluttering and selling items like old clothes, electronics, and more. Selling these items supports a circular economy, which saves money and the environment.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users appreciated Alina's budget-savvy and environmentally friendly hack, and they shared their reactions to the video in the comments.

"This is a great idea!" one user commented.

"Great tip," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



