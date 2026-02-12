  • Home Home

Photo of 'empty' conditioner bottle frustrates social media: 'How did you get it out?'

"Get your money's worth!"

by Matthew Swigonski
One Redditor shared how they were able to get all the remaining product out of a seemingly empty bottle of conditioner.

Photo Credit: iStock

Nobody likes the feeling of not getting their money's worth. But from the mountain of crumbs left behind in a bag of chips to that seemingly empty bottle of shampoo, everyone has probably fallen victim to it at one point or another. 

One Redditor highlighted this experience when they opened up their "empty" bottle of conditioner and found how much product was nearly thrown away. They took to the r/mildlyinfuriating community to share their experience and sparked a debate. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

In their post, the Redditor included a handful of pictures that showed just how much conditioner was left in the bottle when the pump stopped working. 

"This has been the case for every bottle I've used, regardless of size," they wrote. "I'm able to salvage it using piping bags designed for baking, but it's so frustrating to have to do this every time." 

The original poster didn't measure how much product they saved, but it appeared to be a significant amount. And with grocery prices continuing to climb across the country, they could have easily thrown away a decent chunk of their purchase without having the chance to use it or even knowing about it. 

This certainly resonated with users in the comments section. 

"Very good job. Get your money's worth! We cut our bottles in 1/2 and use spatulas to get every single milligram," one person shared

Someone else was very curious about the Redditor's extraction process. "How did you get it out?" they asked.

In another reply, the original poster detailed their proven method.

"First, I get a wide and extra-tall plastic cup. I open up the piping bag and line the inside of the cup with it, rolling the excess plastic down the sides of the cup," they wrote. "I discard the pumping mechanism and flip the bottle upside down into the bag-lined cup."

They then let gravity do the rest.

Cool Divider