Expert debunks 'absurd' gardening trend circulating online: 'It's almost certainly not effective'

"There's a reason you don't see that."

A gardening Instagrammer is pushing back on a get-rich-quick scheme for gardeners.

The scoop

Kevin Espiritu (@kevinespiritu_) used Epic Gardening's Instagram account (@epicgardening) to poke holes in electroculture as an effective way to boost plants.

As Kevin notes in the caption, electroculture has roots in older practices involving testing electricity's potential to bolster crops. Today, the trend involves wrapping wooden dowels in copper wire and placing them in the ground.

Kevin addresses the so-called efficacy of it early on by declaring "it's almost certainly not effective in any material way." He backs up that conclusion with two arguments.

To start, Kevin notes that there is no scientific backing for the ideas of advanced growth and other benefits such as pest control and disease prevention. In fact, he reveals that studies show that you could actually electrocute your plants.

The next argument is anecdotal. Kevin asks why he and other growers wouldn't be widely employing electroculture if it lived up to the hype. That includes everyone from small-time backyard growers to debt-plagued commercial farmers.

"There's a reason you don't see that, and it's pretty simple, and it's because it doesn't work," Kevin asserts.

How it's helping

Kevin's advice redirects growers to more productive and proven solutions than electroculture. Those include attracting pollinators with native plants to organically boost crop production.

He suggests building a healthy ecosystem to nurture plants and a vibrant garden. Doing so offers multiple benefits.

Growing food can save money, provide tastier produce, and enhance mental and physical well-being. If Kevin's tip saves gardeners from testing an unproven solution that will cost some investment in copper wiring and wood, that is another win for gardeners.

What everyone's saying

Electroculture does have backers despite the lack of evidence for it, but commenters argued against fringe theory.

"After a few weeks I looked at my plants and there is a NOTICEABLE DIFFERENCE in the size of the stalks of my plants before and after I added the wire," a commenter wrote.

Many viewers also commended Kevin for speaking out.

"The more 'information' I see, the more absurd it gets," a co-worker at Epic Gardening wrote.

An incredulous user wrote: "Feels like a lot of cool aid drinking lately. I've been seeing posts all over and I'm just like really?!"

