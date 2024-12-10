EV enthusiast shares ultimate indoor charging experience: 'It feels like the future'

"I am writing this article from this center at this very moment."

One electric vehicle owner was left stunned after trying out an Electrify America charging hub for the first time, so much so that they wrote a lengthy review of the experience.

Carter Gibson shared their thoughts on Medium but also posted them to Reddit. They made clear that their efforts weren't for advertising purposes but rather to share their enthusiasm for the San Francisco-based facility that they called "the best, most state-of-the-art charging center on planet Earth."

That might be an exaggeration, but considering Carter's experience of EV charging up until that point had mostly involved "Walmart parking lots" that didn't offer the best rain protection, it's understandable that they got a little bit excited.

The EA facility, found in the South of Market neighborhood, has 20 hyper-fast chargers located indoors, with two lounge areas available to relax while the car's battery recharges. The space has restrooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, and vending machines for snacks and drinks.

Perhaps most important, though, is 24/7 on-site security, which is a blessing for anyone who has ever experienced vehicle damage while leaving an EV to charge unattended, or for those who have arrived at a charging station only to find the cable had been cut.

"I am writing this article from this center at this very moment and I must say…it feels like the future," Carter said.

According to Autoweek, the flagship facility opened in February, but there is no indication yet if more will be forthcoming. For Carter, though, this seems like the perfect way to charge their electric car.

"This center is a thoughtful contribution that recognizes charging does take time and that you don't always want to go into Walmart," they said. "It doesn't try to hide that, yeah, sometimes you just gotta wait. Instead it recognizes the opportunity to make that unavoidable experience infinitely better.

"This is the happiest I've ever been to give EA my money, something that normally fills me with lowkey resentment of my own self. That's a big, big win if you ask me. More of this, please, if you're listening and in a position of power (pun intended) to make things like this."

A perceived lack of charging infrastructure availability is one of the main factors preventing people from buying an EV, and centers like this will help to ease those concerns as we try to take more gas-guzzling vehicles off the world's roads.

Redditors were keen to experience the EA hub themselves.

"These would be sooooooo nice in the upper and central midwest and northeast!" one user said. "Ironic that the first location is at a place that has decent weather year-round (aside from the fog)."

"Hopefully we will see more of this," added another. "It seems like the logical extension would be to add restaurants, decent coffee shops, or a food hall to stations like this."

