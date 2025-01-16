Elderly homeowner desperately seeks answers after facing outrageous bill for new breaker box: 'Contact your local TV channel'

"This never should have happened to you."

Remaining vigilant about the status and quality of your utilities is an important part of being a homeowner. Outdated or broken appliances, faulty wiring, or bad plumbing can lead to major bills, damage to your home, or flooding or fire.

One elderly Reddit user facing these issues called an electrician to replace their electrical panel. The breaker had burned out and was giving off a chemical smell, so the homeowner felt pressure to resolve the issue quickly to avoid dangerous consequences.

"I called an electrical contractor that appeared to have good references, and they came out and gave me a quote for $18,000 to replace the 13-year old panel and upgrade it to accomodate more outlets," they said in a post in r/homeowners.

"I was startled, but gave the OK because I was so afraid of fire and couldn't be without electricity for long," the original poster added.

They said that they realized after the fact that they may have been overcharged and expressed regret for not calling around to get additional quotes for the work.

"Now I realize this should have been a few thousand dollars and the upcharging seemed ferocious because it was 'an emergency,'" the OP said.

Commenters offered support and advice and discussed why overcharging happens so often.

"You should contact your local TV channel's investigative unit. I'm sure they'd love to do a story on a contractor ripping off a senior citizen. You're not an idiot and this never should have happened to you," one user commented.

"One lesson of home ownership I (almost) learned the hard way was to never make a big financial decision by myself in an emergency. Always run your quote by a family member or friend," another commenter added.

Making utility decisions in emergency situations can be difficult, but switching to energy-efficient appliances and vehicles is always a smart choice.

Electrifying your home, vehicle, and appliances is one of the best ways to save money and help the environment. It significantly reduces the amount of pollution coming from your home and helps create a cleaner, cooler future.

Electric-vehicle makers such as Tesla have lowered car prices and offer multiple pricing tiers to make EV ownership more accessible. Companies such as EnergySage and Rewiring America estimate costs for solar panel installation and other services and let you compare quotes. Rewiring America also offers free tools to help you navigate available tax incentives, find contractors, and make affordable home upgrades.

