Landscaping company celebrates after upgrading to next-gen equipment: 'We did it'

Electric tools, such as lawnmowers and even chainsaws, have made big advancements in recent years. We have quickly progressed from small handheld tools with batteries to full ride-on battery-electric lawnmowers — as one small business highlighted recently on Facebook.

Iconic Cleanup Landscaping shared the exciting news that it was able to save up to buy a large battery-operated mower so it can practice its mission. The company is run entirely by high school and college students with a community-focused ethos. The company also advocates for sustainability, as it says on its website: "We're transitioning to fully electric equipment to drastically cut emissions and reduce noise pollution."

GUYS. WE DID IT. We've officially purchased our first legit, full-size, fully electric zero-turn mower. This has been a... Posted by Iconic Cleanup Landscaping on Sunday, June 29, 2025

In the Facebook post, company employees showed their excitement about the brand-new mower: "We did it," said the post. "We've officially purchased our first legit, full-size, fully electric zero-turn mower."

They shared four photos featuring the new toy and explained how the large machine can efficiently mow larger areas than they could before. One photo shows the half dozen large batteries that power the tool. The team also shared a "fun fact," adding, "Running a gas mower for just 1 hour releases as much pollution as driving a car 300 miles."

This is a fact supported by the California Air Resources Board, which specifies this as the "smog-forming pollution" for a "light-duty passenger car."

Meanwhile, Mowrator has reported that electric lawn mowers, "emit around 75 decibels of noise pollution (which is the same level as your dishwasher)" and "gas-powered mowers emit a staggering 95 decibels, equal to a pro sports game or motorcycle."

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Not only that, but they are lighter and generally easier to maintain than their gas-powered counterparts. And you won't need to find gasoline every time you need to mow the lawn.

While you may not be ready for a big ride-on mower, there are plenty of options to help keep your lawn under control.

If you have really gotten sick of lawn chores, you can also consider rewilding your lawn and letting native plants take over your yard.

Commenters on Facebook were incredibly happy for these young people and their new tool.

"Congratulations! Well done guys. Good luck with everything this summer," wrote one fan.

Someone else gushed, "So proud to say we are one of your clients!"

Another person simply added, "Congrats [and] well done!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.