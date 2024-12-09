Homeowner seeks advice after considering major kitchen upgrade: 'Is it worth switching?'

Unsurprisingly, the other members of the forum had strong opinions on the topic.

One homeowner recently turned to the r/BuyItForLife subreddit — a forum dedicated to discussion of the most durable and quality products — to see if it's worth it to switch from a gas oven to an electric one.

"Are electric ovens more favorable than gas ovens? Is it worth switching?" the poster asked. "I don't want to be penny wise pound foolish if electric is the way to go. But I also don't want to waste all the time and effort and money if a full gas range is perfectly fine."

Unsurprisingly, the other members of the forum had strong opinions on the topic.

"Electric is certainly simpler and safer, you won't have to worry about leaks or potentially harmful byproducts of burning gas," one commenter wrote.

"Thank you for mentioning the combustion byproducts of gas appliances. Inside modern homes with tight weather sealing, it really should be a big consideration," another responded.

This point struck a chord with the original poster as well, who wrote: "Thank you for all this! I have asthma and 3 pets, so safety is definitely a concern in the search. I'll look into induction since a lot of people have been hyping them up."

Electric alternatives to gas-powered kitchen equipment is indeed a great way to reduce the amount of air pollutants you release inside your home. They are also, as other commenters pointed out, easier to clean, safer, and, in some cases, faster. Though there were the standard complaints about how gas ranges and ovens are better for serious cooks, celebrated professional chefs have been able to get the job done in all-electric kitchens.

While electric ranges and ovens can be pricey, there are also ways to get big discounts through incentives offered by the government (which may not be around forever, what with the changing presidential administration).

Eventually, the original poster was fully swayed to the side of electric ovens. They updated the post, noting that they were going to upgrade their outlet and buy an electric induction range.

