New homeowner seeks advice after receiving housewarming gift: 'My only regret is not doing it sooner'

"It showed me that I really don't mind mowing, I just hate gas mowers."

As we are frequently reminded during the holiday season, giving gifts can be challenging even if your intentions are good. One new homeowner recently turned to the r/homeowners subreddit for advice after being given a less-than-ideal housewarming present from their father.

"My father gave me an older gas mower but it of course needs the carb cleaned etc. I don't really wanna do all that every time I mow so has anybody had an experience with the electrical mowers?" the poster asked.

Cleaning out the carburetor, refueling with gasoline, and other maintenance tasks are indeed some of the reasons that electric yard equipment is preferable to traditional gas-powered equipment such as mowers, leaf blowers, and more.

Another big reason is the amount of air pollution that gas-powered equipment produces. Because this type of equipment is not designed with efficiency in mind, the amount of planet-overheating carbon dioxide and other pollutants they release is astounding considering their relatively small size. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, using a gas-powered lawn mower for only one hour produces as much planet-overheating air pollution as driving a car for 350 miles.

Electric equipment is also considerably quieter than gas-powered equipment, which, if you've ever lived on a street where someone was blowing leaves frequently, you know is no small thing.

Some cities have even started banning gas-powered equipment now that there are superior alternatives on the market.

Luckily, the other members of the subreddit had plenty of recommendations for the original poster.

"I have a 40V Ryobi mower, trimmer and leaf blower. My only regret is not doing it sooner," one commenter wrote.

"From the research I've done EGO is pretty much the best brand when it comes to electric garden tools," another advised.

"I love my electric mower. It's quiet and you don't smell like exhaust when you are done. It showed me that I really don't mind mowing, I just hate gas mowers. I bought the Wirecutter recommended eGo one," another commenter chimed in.

