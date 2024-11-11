The Cool Down team shares our favorite holiday gifts — we did the research so you don't have to

What will you be gifting this year?

Our strategy on gift giving this holiday season? Buy unique, quality products from good companies.

If you're not sure where to start, don't worry — we did the research so you don't have to. Here are some of the gifts that the TCD team will be gifting — and getting — this holiday season.

The Cool Down may receive a commission from your purchase of some of these products, but our recommendations are independent and based on our own research and reviews. Prices may vary.

✍️First up, holiday cards. Sure, an iMovie or digital photo card is always great, but if you want to go old school, our top choice (personally tried and tested) is Paper Culture. The B Corp-certified holiday card company plants a tree with every order (so far, over 1 million trees) and uses 100% recycled paper or bamboo — plus, you'll get access to great, high-quality designs.

💄 We love a lip balm in a recyclable container, especially because they're great stocking stuffers. Our favorites are the Leaves lip balms ($5.95) and the Poppy & Pout jumbo lip balm trio ($29.95).

🧼 Soaps are always a crowd pleaser, and we're obsessed with Canary's foaming hand soap bundle ($55), which comes with a glass pump bottle and refillable soaps that smell and work great. Looking for body soaps? Our picks are the cleansing body bar trio ($30) and the smooth and soothe duo ($23) from Good Time.

🍫When it comes to chocolate, Tony's Chocolonely is at the top of our list for responsibly sourced chocolate. We love the rainbow tasting pack ($12.95) and chocolate advent calendar ($24.99) — and you can also make custom chocolate bar wrappers for a company gift.

💋Looking to ditch the toxins and opt for clean beauty? Grab the hot Ogee contour collection (try code GIFTGLOW20 for 20% off) or "balmies" from Axiology — both are beauty companies committed to non-toxic ingredients. And if you want to go all out, gift MOB's best-selling lip liner, lip balm, powder, eyeshadow, and blush — all non-toxic and delivered in backyard-compostable packaging.

🕯️We all can agree that candles make the perfect gift, but many of them contain paraffin (a petroleum-based wax), lead-based wicks, and synthetic fragrances. Skip that drama and go with the Siblings DIY candle kit ($15.99) or Fill Mill ($105), which allows you to reuse vessels and are made with clean, nontoxic ingredients. When in doubt, opt for candles made from coconut, soy, or hemp and essential oils.

👛When it comes to bags, our choices are this super useful Cotopaxi hip pack ($60) made from 100% recycled materials or the everyday essential Rothy's casual crossbody ($169).

🧦 Conscious Step makes great socks, and the company gives back to nonprofits — so pick your favorite cause and find the socks that match. We also love anything from Bombas, which is a certified B Corp, and the warmest socks on the planet, Pacas.

🐶 How about gifting an experience instead of a thing? We love this pet portrait painting class from Uncommon Goods ($35 for the class only, $65 with supplies), and some of us have even tried the virtual magic class with our kids.

🐻 If you're looking to splurge on something for your favorite homebody, we swear by this Bearaby weighted blanket ($199) that's made of organic cotton.

🥿 How genius is this: washable fluffy slippers. We love the scuff slipper from Rothy's ($139), which can be machine-washed just like other Rothy's shoes.

🥑 Food gifts are a great choice, and we've got you covered. Gift some of our healthy go-tos from Daily Harvest here, from smoothie packs to comfort food favorites. If you're looking for delicious pantry staples at up to 70% off, how about a gift card to online grocery store Martie?

What will you be gifting this year? Let us know at hello@thecooldown.com.

