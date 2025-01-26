Homeowner seeks advice about whether next-gen lawn care device lives up to the hype: 'I'm still suffering a bit'

If you're in the market for a new chainsaw, consider an electric one. It can handle the job just as well as gas-powered equipment without threatening your health or the environment.

That was the word from the r/firewood community after one person asked for advice about whether they could cut 700 pounds of wood into firewood with an electric chainsaw.

Almost all of the dozens of comments touted the power and ease of use of electric saws. Many users recommended corded versions, too. And there were nearly as many brand suggestions as there were positive words about the battery-driven tools.

"About 90% of our heat comes from our stove," one Redditor said. "All the wood is cut from surrounding woods with a greenworks electric saw with 2 batteries. I love it. It's not great for trees larger [than] ~18" but I don't like big trees for fire wood anyway. Likely won't go back to the hassle of gas."

That last point was a major reason why many folks said they loved their electric chainsaws. Tools that rely on gas require maintenance, such as oil changes, and can run into problems if they have been sitting around for a season or two. Battery-powered devices need only the flip of a switch.

They're also free of polluting exhaust, which harms human health — the risks include asthma attacks, reproductive issues, mental health problems, cancer, and even premature death, according to the Public Interest Network — and contributes to the warming of the planet.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"With any battery-based tool, the real value occurs when you can share the batteries with other tools," someone else added.

"It's a little less maintenence (until I need a new battery, anyway), much quieter, and starts up really easily, which is nice because I'm still suffering a bit from a car accident that hurt my right arm," another user wrote. "If you aren't felling and just need a 'big branch fell in the yard' saw, I would say go for it."

They provided bonus content, too, noting that the U.S. Forest Service recommends using canola oil on chainsaw bars and chains rather than petroleum — just another way you can help the environment while you're cleaning up Mother Nature.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



