Driver shares honest reaction after test-driving electric vehicle for first time: 'Just wow'

The popularity of electric vehicles continues to skyrocket around the globe. As the technology that powers the cars and their batteries advances, consumers are finding they can travel great distances in comfort at a fraction of the cost of traditional gas-guzzlers.

In fact, according to the International Energy Agency, in 2025, sales of electric vehicles are expected to exceed 20 million, accounting for over a quarter of all new cars sold worldwide.

One new convert recently took to Reddit to gush about their first electric vehicle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the car owner shared a picture of their brand-new 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E. In a lengthy post, they explained they always drove traditional combustion-engine cars, but after test-driving this MME model, they knew they had to have it. They described the test-drive experience in detail: "Getting on the freeway. WOW. Just wow. Everything I've heard about the EV experience came true. The rush of speed is intoxicating. I was hooked."

Of course, it is no surprise electric vehicles are gaining in popularity. After all, they preserve consumers' bank accounts. Drivers don't have to pay a cent for gas, while maintenance expenses are minimal. Plus, the government currently offers attractive incentives that make them even more of a bargain.

And the environmental benefits are also tremendous. Since electric cars don't require gas, emissions are eliminated. This means less air pollution and a cooler, cleaner, healthier future for everyone.

But switching to electric vehicles isn't the only way to convert to clean energy sources. A company called Rewiring America is working to replace outdated appliances such as gas stoves and inefficient HVAC systems with newer, electric models, saving consumers billions.

One of the biggest energy hacks available is to convert to solar power. This simple solution makes charging your electric vehicle extremely cost-effective. And now it's easier than ever. EnergySage has a free online tool that gives you price quotes from vetted vendors, allowing homeowners to make a decision that suits them best.

Commenters on the Reddit post were very supportive. One said, "That's an awesome experience, welcome to the family." Another matched the original poster's enthusiasm. "Around 3 years in and we're still loving the EV driving experience! Yes, you get used to it but it hasn't gotten old to us."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.