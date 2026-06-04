Owner gives 30-year-old corn snake a 'snake sauna' after old age leaves him unable to shed alone

Named Mr. Red, the snake's needs are not common but show the owner's dedication.

An approximately 30-year-old corn snake is winning hearts online after his owner shared the extra care he now needs in old age.

In a Reddit post that has drawn more than 14,000 upvotes, the elderly reptile's gentle "snake sauna" routine gave people a rare glimpse of senior pet care.

The viral post, shared in r/snakes, centers on Mr. Red, a corn snake that can't complete a shed without help. His owner begins by making "a snake sauna" so his skin can rehydrate, and Mr. Red stays there for about an hour before getting more hands-on assistance.

The owner also made clear that this is not normal for most snakes. "A young, healthy snake should not need help shedding," they wrote, adding that Mr. Red is the only snake they care for who needs assistance because of "advanced arthritis and the lumps, bumps and muscle loss that come with old age." They added that the treatment is being done on a veterinarian's recommendation.

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Mr. Red's story highlights a side of pet ownership that doesn't always get much attention: caring for animals through every life stage. As noted in the post's comments, corn snakes usually live about 15 to 20 years in captivity, so reaching 30 or beyond is considered exceptional.

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Elsewhere in the discussion, several herpetologists said improved husbandry over the past decade has significantly lengthened pet snake lifespans. In Mr. Red's case, that extra help is allowing him to stay comfortable.

Many commenters were stunned by Mr. Red's age, with some saying they had no idea a corn snake could live that long. Others praised the owner's approach as compassionate and responsible, especially because it was being done with veterinary input.

A number of people also shared stories about their own senior reptiles. The overall tone was one of admiration — not just for Mr. Red's longevity, but also for the patient care helping him thrive in his later years.

"A genuine labor of love, and that's a beautiful thing," one commenter wrote.

"I'm sure he appreciates having your help and love. Give him a gentle pet from me, if he likes them," another said.

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