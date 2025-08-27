Residents rally together after electric company proposes $93 million rate hike: 'They promised they would do better'

The city of El Paso, Texas, has moved to block El Paso Electric from following through on a proposed $93 million rate hike, the El Paso Times reported.

According to the Times, the hike would increase the bills of individual customers by an average of $22.39 per month, costing residents hundreds of dollars extra each year for the same service — just when they need power to deal with record temperatures.

The proposed increase comes on the heels of Proposition K, a climate charter for the city that was put to the vote in 2023 and that would have checked the utility's activities. El Paso Electric spent millions campaigning against it.

"They promised they would do better, they promised we would be in big trouble if we became the owners of the company or if we had more regulation and control over them, and that's why they organized and people listened," said civil rights attorney Veronica Carbajal, one of those opposing the new rate hike on behalf of a local collective called the Sembrando Esperanza Coalition, per the Times.

"Most of the voters denied our request to hold this company accountable. And what's happened since Proposition K is that we have seen lie after lie after lie, and this application (for a rate increase) is Exhibit A of the company refusing to stand by residents and instead standing by their investors."

However, El Paso residents noted that even those with solar panels are under El Paso Electric's thumb.

"I'm paying to produce my own energy," said resident Mario Solano, per the Times. "They had me capped at 8% and they pay me less than what they sell my energy that I produce to other people. Enough is enough."

Thankfully, there are still steps the city can take to oppose the action. In June, the El Paso City Council voted to deny the rate hike. That makes this a matter for the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, which held a hearing on the matter beginning Aug. 7. A final decision is expected in January.

