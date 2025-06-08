Homeowner surprised by results after testing out next-gen lawn mower: 'I am a believer'

"I said to myself that maybe it's time to fully convert."

A Redditor picked up a new electric lawn mower and couldn't help but gush about it on r/EgoPowerPlus.

"Ok, I am a believer," said the original poster. "My gas mower wouldn't start after storing it for the winter. After trial & error & still not being able to diagnose what is wrong with it, I said to myself that maybe it's time to fully convert to battery as far as the lawnmower goes."

The poster described their positive first experience with the 1000-series EGO Power lawn mower. They were happy with how well it cut, the self-propelled wheels, and the simplicity of use. Other owners have shown similar excitement for battery-powered mowers from the brand, including its Bluetooth model.

Gas-powered lawn care can be especially inefficient. Two-stroke engines used on leaf blowers produce as much pollution in an hour as 15 hours of driving, for example. Switching to electric yard tools can help avoid the climate and health implications of that pollution.

Going electric in all facets of home life can prove to be a worthwhile investment, especially if you go solar. When generating your own electricity, you avoid the need to pay utilities to tap into their dirty sources.

Reddit users were happy to pile on in their support of the original poster's love of the EGO lawn mower.

"Had mine for 4 years now (mower, backpack blower, trimmer, chainsaw)," said the top-ranked reply. "Will never go back to gas/oil. Batteries have lasted a long time and it all works as good or better - and so much quieter."

"Snowblower is even better and I love the mower," said another community member.

