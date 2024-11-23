Gardener shares 'fantastic' hack to make old egg cartons your new favorite tool: 'Such a great life hack'



In the Northern Hemisphere, spring may feel like it's a long way off, but it's never too early to plan. One gardener showed an incredible way to use an egg carton to help sow seeds.

The scoop

Tania (@jumping_bulb) is a homeowner and gardener who shares tips for growing your own food and running a homestead. In one clip, they demonstrate how to use egg cartons in your garden for an easy way to create holes for seeds.

To start, grab yourself an old egg carton, preferably one in sturdy shape, as you will be applying a bit of pressure. In a prepared garden bed, or raised planter, simply press the egg carton into the soil to create a dozen small divots.

Repeat this process wherever you are planning to plant seeds. Tania is planting radishes in the video and seems to cover about half the raised bed with small divots. Once you have created all your holes, place one seed in each spot — certain plants may require multiple seeds.

Next, cover your seeds with a layer of soil and gently press it down to secure. The final step is to give everything a good watering. Keep your garden moist, and you should have seedlings in no time.

How it's working

Any hack that simplifies the gardening process can help reduce our reliance on the grocery store and save money. The growing season may not be year-round for everyone, but you can save hundreds of dollars during the summer if you have the time and space to plant vegetables.

Even if you don't have much space, there are plenty of options you can grow on your counter, in window planters, or in small porch containers.

Growing some of your food will not only save you money, but it is a healthy choice for you and your family. People who garden typically get more fiber in their diet, and there is evidence that working in a backyard plot is beneficial to your mental health.

If you are maintaining a backyard garden, you can take your eco-friendly choice one step further and start a compost pile. Composting can help add nutrients back into your soil, and it can dramatically reduce the amount of waste that goes into the landfill.

According to the EPA, food makes up more than 20% of waste in landfills. Composting can help cut back this number and reduce the planet-warming pollution created in landfills.

What people are saying

Gardening enthusiasts were excited by this innovative way to use an egg carton.

One person said, "Such a great life hack with the egg box!"

Another fan of gardens added, "Fantastic tip!"

Someone else simply wrote, "Great idea!"

