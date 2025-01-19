Startup debuts first-of-its-kind 'intelligent' water heater with unprecedented money-saving capabilities: 'A huge milestone'

Hot water is a vital amenity in modern living — but it's also one of the most expensive. In fact, water heating accounts for nearly 20% of home energy use and corresponding utility bills, according to the Department of Energy.

So for homeowners who are hoping to lower their utility bills, upgrading to more efficient heat pump technology is a great way to do it. And fortunately, there are several ways to save money when you do so.

There's a tax credit, the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, which is available for anyone who installs heat pump tech in an old home. The credit offers a rebate that covers up to 30% of a project's cost, up to $2,000.

Additionally, the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which incentivizes a number of energy-efficient home upgrades, currently awards lower-income homes up to an $8,000 tax credit and moderate-income homes up to a $4,000 tax credit for installing heat pumps.

When it comes to IRA incentives, moving quickly could be key. While any changes to the IRA would need to be approved by Congress, President-elect Trump has said he plans to eliminate the subsidies and tax breaks, putting some doubt on how long homeowners will be able to benefit.

And for anyone interested in upgrading to a heat pump water heater, one particularly exciting option is the newly launched Cala. Michael Rigney, the Cala Systems founder, announced on LinkedIn the launch of what he described as "the world's first intelligent heat pump water heater."

"For the past 130 years, water heaters have been designed to heat the tank when the water gets cold. But we believe it's time for a change," he wrote. "Cala maximizes the flexibility of your hot water tank by adjusting when, how quickly, and to what temperature your water is heated. Cala heats at the most efficient speed, generates more hot water before periods of high demand, uses electricity when your home solar system is operating or the electric grid is cleanest, and more — all without compromising on comfort."

All of this, Rigney explains, will lead to a much more efficient and affordable hot water system — which also means significantly lower toxic emissions from wasted energy.

"This is a huge milestone!" one commenter enthused.

Another commented: "Can't wait to get one!"

