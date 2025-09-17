Gardener met with warnings after sharing photo of mystery plant taking over their yard: 'Remove it ASAP'

However, not all is as it seems.

A worried gardener took to r/GardeningAustralia for some much-needed advice.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"What plant is this?" they asked in the caption for a photo of a leafy green weed. "It has taken over our garden, and is still growing."

Commenters agreed that it was mallow. Native to Eurasia, it is not invasive to Australia, though it is widely considered a weed because it typically disrupts monocultural lawns and cash crops.

"Remove it ASAP," one commenter advised. "It attracts nasty harlequin bugs that just keep multiplying."

However, not all is as it seems. Harlequin bugs, while nasty to some, are native to Australia and really only pose a threat to cultivated crops.

As for mallow, it's not that bad. While it can potentially reduce native fauna's food sources, it doesn't typically invade native areas, according to Weeds Australia. It can be found in some grasslands, though it hasn't gotten to the point where it's officially considered a full-blown invasive plant.

It actually has some uses — namely, food. Raw mallow leaves are edible and make for great salad greens. You could also try cooking them into a stew. Bottom line: your yard can offer you a lot if you let it.

Mallow isn't the only edible plant growing in your backyard. Did you know that dandelions, nettles, and wild parsnip, all widely hated weeds, are actually edible too? By foraging in your own backyard, you can clear it of annoying weeds while also saving money at the grocery store. Just make sure they weren't treated with pesticides beforehand.

If you'd rather not let plants like mallow grow in your yard, there's nothing wrong with simply removing them. However, consider replacing them with native plants. Not only are natural lawns low-maintenance, but they also help your ecosystem, providing food sources for local pollinators.

"Mallow," one commenter said, identifying the photographed plant. "Edible and Delicious."

