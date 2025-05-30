Daughter shares money-saving method for keeping her parents' home cool all summer: 'So handy and sleek'

"All the benefits of a smart home without the complexity."

One daughter has made it easier for her parents to chill out at home.

Sarah (@sarahflipsit) showed how installing a new Ecobee Home Smart Thermostat Essential was a breeze, allowing her loved ones to save some sweat and energy.

Sarah talked about how cooling off inside her parents' home when she was growing up involved lying directly under the swamp cooler since it was the only spot to do so.

Luckily, they're converting to central air, and using the smart thermostat makes the system cheaper and easier to manage.

According to Sarah, the conversion to the Ecobee Home Smart Thermostat Essential can lower energy bills "by up to $250 a year."

"All the benefits of a smart home without the complexity," Sarah noted.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Based on her video demonstration, the installation is quick. Plus, homeowners can control temperatures and comfort settings from an app.

"That seems so handy and sleek!" said one commenter.

Smart thermostat controls ensure you always come back from work or a trip to a comfortable home, since you can control them no matter where you are.

Per Ecobee's website, the company's thermostats have kept 8.4 million tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere — the same as removing 1.8 million cars from the road for a year.

Less carbon gas trapped in the atmosphere is the key to reducing the planet's overheating, making it a cleaner and cooler place that can slowly heal.

Ecobee also recommends replacing a gas or propane boiler with a heat pump, as the tech can decrease a home's carbon output by up to 8 tons annually. Crucially, a heat pump works alongside an Ecobee thermostat.

Those looking to upgrade their home heating and cooling systems and appliances can also maximize savings through rebates. In Canada, the HER+ program provides a smart thermostat rebate as long as you combine it with another energy-efficient upgrade, like heat pumps, per Climate Care.

In the United States, rebates come in various amounts on qualifying smart thermostats from the District of Columbia Sustainable Energy Utility, Southern California Edison's Smart Energy Program, and various Energy Star partners.

Don't forget to cash in on the federal-level Inflation Reduction Act incentives while they're still active. That way, you can make as many smart appliance upgrades as possible — such as induction stoves, solar panels — and possibly receive thousands of dollars back.

"We love our @ecobeehome," exclaimed another happy customer.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



