Newly listed home with innovative features could revolutionize future living: 'You feel so secluded into nature'

One of the first eco-friendly homes ever built is now for sale in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and it could be yours for just under $540,000.

As WZZM 13 News reported, the home was recently listed in October and is perhaps one of the most distinctive properties in the area because of its sustainable features. Homeowner Tom Newhouse, an industrial designer who had dreams of living a "green lifestyle" before it even became popular, explained to the news outlet what makes it so special.

Among the planet-friendly features are the fact that the home is "an Earth-shelter, passive-solar, green roof, energy-efficient building," according to Newhouse. The home was constructed in 1978, possibly making it one of the oldest passive homes on the market. While it runs on all-electric, renewable energy, Newhouse also has a wood-burning stove for backup in case of power outages.

Since no dirty fuels such as gas or propane are required for power, it's much better for air quality and the environment. Newhouse also made sure to think ahead by building the property at 42 degrees north latitude, which is considered ideal for maximizing annual solar energy production.

It also comes equipped with a Viking stovetop range, considered one of the best brands due to its professional performance. The home is modest in size at 1,800 square feet, but the standout feature is a 3,100-square-foot roof, which accommodates a certified wildlife habitat. Newhouse said he often enjoys his morning coffee while taking advantage of the views, but that's not the only benefit of the unique eco-friendly feature.

Because the roof keeps out much of the summertime heat, he doesn't have to run the air conditioning nearly as often, helping to reduce energy bills and pollution output. More homeowners are upgrading to passive homes like these to cut down on monthly bills, help the planet, and live closer to nature.

With the addition of a rooftop solar system, homeowners can save even more on electricity (even paying near $0 a month, in some cases).

By combining modern green technologies with natural living, you can have the best of both worlds.

"We're still so close to like downtown amenities, grocery shopping, all that stuff, but when you're here, you feel so secluded into nature and into the wilderness," Alyssa Zokoe-Hunter, a real estate agent with Zokoe Team at Five Star Real Estate, told WZZM 13.

