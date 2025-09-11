"Also frees you up from having to pay for parking!"

A mechanic has broken down one of the best ways to save money on your daily commute — and his tip could pay major dividends for your mental and physical health, too.

Rémy Rossi has more than a decade of experience as a mechanic, educator, and bike writer, and he explained in a blog for Upway why switching to an e-bike for short trips and commutes can save riders up to $5,000 over a year on fuel and maintenance alone.

Already, drivers are shifting from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles because charging an EV is significantly cheaper than fueling up with gas. However, an e-bike is an even more cost-effective mode of transportation than an EV — a whopping 21 times cheaper, in fact.

Rossi estimates the average cost of energy for an e-bike is $0.22 per 100 miles compared to $4.46 per 100 miles for an EV or $14.69 per 100 miles for a gas-powered car.

Leveling up to an e-bike could also lead to surprising health benefits. Multiple studies suggest that e-bike riders get more exercise than people riding traditional cycles, perceiving commutes as more fun or fulfilling and able to travel farther distances without wearing out.

E-bikes also don't generate toxic heat-trapping pollution when operated. Rossi said that people curious about e-bikes don't have to ditch their vehicles if they aren't ready for such a commitment or it isn't feasible to do so — but they could see a difference in their maintenance costs if they use e-bikes for some trips because it will result in less wear and tear on their cars.

"Riding your e-Bike also frees you up from having to pay for parking!" Rossi added.

If you're interested in getting started, Upway sells a wide variety of e-bikes, offering up to 60% off retail prices on select models. If you already have an e-bike but are ready for something new, Upway could also help you sell your used e-bike, and you'll get cash in return.

Meanwhile, just as Upway is an established online seller of e-bikes with a great reputation, EnergySage is an equally great and TCD-vetted source for solar quotes. While e-bikes don't even require a ton of power to recharge each week, connecting with EnergySage could help you supercharge your e-bike savings and beyond, since charging with home solar is more cost-effective and reduces or eliminates the need to rely on the main grid, which still mostly relies on dirty fuels and is subject to price swings.

