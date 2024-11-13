  • Home Home

Woman shares the easiest way to make money on the side with junk lying around your home: 'Who knew?'

These items are quickly snapped up and are a surefire way to make a bit of money from items you would usually throw away or recycle.

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: TikTok

A woman has shared the easiest way to make money online, and it involves selling common household products that we often throw away.

The scoop

A woman committed to helping people make and save money on the side has shared her hack for making money easily on the internet. Lisa (@lisaturn1poundaround) shared in a video on TikTok that the easiest way to make money is by selling empty jam jars and toilet paper rolls on eBay

@lisaturn1poundaround This is the number 1 easiest money maker ever Anyone can do this and has access to these items Also we're saving the planet doing it to Win Win #moneymaker #moneytips #makemoneyfromhome #sidehustle #sidegig #hustle #recycling #recycle #reuse #repurpose ♬ original sound - LISAS | £1 CHALLENGE

Lisa shared that these items are quickly snapped up and are a surefire way to make a bit of money from items you would usually throw away or recycle. She shared that people are likely buying these for home crafts or school crafting projects and that it's a great way to make money and protect the planet at the same time.

How it's working

Saving up and selling common household products that you usually throw away can be a great way to save money and help other people purchase products for cheap. Many people make their own pickles, jams, and jellies at home and are always looking for jars to store them in. 

Selling them is a great way to give items like this a second life, save some money, and help prevent other people from buying new products, which lowers demand. This contributes to a circular economy where we reuse more of the products that have already been made for as long as possible.

It reduces the amount of waste we produce and keeps products out of landfills. Landfills have been shown to negatively impact our planet by releasing harmful, heat-trapping gases and leaching chemicals into the environment.

Jam jars and toilet rolls aren't the only things you can sell to make money easily. There are lots of other items you can sell, donate, or get store credit from, including old sneakers, clothes, books, and electronics. 

What people are saying

Some people in the comments had no idea you could make money from household junk. "Who knew?" one person wrote. 

Other commenters shared other items they had made money from online. One person wrote, "When we had a restaurant I used to sell loads of bottle tops on eBay!"

