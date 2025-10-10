Frustrated bike rider shares photo in wake of upsetting incidents: 'It doesn't make sense'

After repeated acts of vandalism against their e-bike, one frustrated cyclist has turned to Reddit for advice.

"I've noticed some things on my bike being tampered and vandalized," the OP began in their post to the subreddit r/ebikes. "People are so envious, it doesn't make sense. Does anyone know what I can get to deter this? I have two AirTags on it, but that doesn't stop the vandalism, only the theft."

E-bike sales have tripled in recent years, driven by the pandemic, rising fuel costs, government incentives, and better technology, according to Bike Biz. Riders can save hundreds of dollars annually by eliminating gas, parking, public transport, and vehicle tax and insurance. Lower maintenance costs add to the appeal.

Barry Bracken, a UK spokesperson for VanMoof, has said the surge reflects "vastly increased public awareness of the environmental, practical and health benefits of e-biking for commutes and a really strong curiosity to test-ride. It's a product moving from niche to mainstream."

E-bikes also offer environmental benefits, producing up to 93% less pollution per kilometer (or 0.6 miles) traveled compared to cars. This pollution reduction has made them a popular choice for eco-conscious commuters.

Despite their benefits, e-bikes have sometimes become targets of criticism. Some observers see vandalism as a form of protest against bike-share operators; others suspect plain malice.

In the Reddit thread, commenters offered practical suggestions to protect the OP's bike.

"Get a motion alarm. It'll go off like a screaming banshee anytime someone moves/messes with the bike unless you disable it," suggested one commenter.

Another recommended indoor parking whenever possible. "I'm lucky enough to be able to park inside at work," they wrote. "I don't think I would trust it unattended for any real amount of time."

While the threat of vandalism can discourage some people from choosing e-bikes and other eco-friendly options, affordable deterrents like motion alarms, indoor parking, and GPS tracking mean it shouldn't stop riders from embracing cleaner, greener transport.

