Resident stunned after receiving baffling letter from property manager: 'Is this even legal?'

Fires caused by e-bikes have escalated in the last few years, prompting apartment management companies to impose bans. Some are banning the charging of bikes in buildings, while others are banning the storage and usage of them altogether.

One concerned e-bike owner came home to a letter from "management" that said they could not charge the e-bike and that they had to get rid of it. They shared the missive in the r/ElectricScooters subreddit.

"Is this even legal?" the OP wrote.

The attached image showed a letter that stated: "It has come to our attention that you are maintain an electric bicycle in your apartment. Please be informed that you may not charge the bicycle in your apartment as this poses a risk to the safety of tenants and the building. You must remove the bicycle from the premises within 7 days of receiving this letter.

"Please provide access to the Super to inspect your apartment by then. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Homeowners associations are notorious for attempting to control multiple aspects of neighborhoods and living situations simply to uphold curb appeal. This has prevented many homeowners from making eco-friendly changes such as owning e-bikes, charging electric vehicles, planting native plant gardens, and installing solar panels.

While it's valid to be concerned about the possibility of a battery fire, one of the biggest fire concerns comes from overcharging an off-brand battery that then overheats. Generally speaking, these battery fires are very avoidable, and much less of a concern when they are charged outside.

E-bikes are a big benefit to the environment since they do not require fuel and do not create pollution. If landlords allow e-bikes, they can reduce air and noise pollution for all tenants.

Anyone interested in investigating their HOA should research their bylaws to fight for eco-friendly upgrades.

Redditors were upset about the letter and encouraged the poster to do their own research.

"There's no such law in NYC! Ask them to show you the lease and where it says that," one commenter advised.

"F****** guarantee you there are plenty of people in that building with cable mismanagement, tangled, paper towels next to outlets and stoves, hair irons left on, burnable material next to cords and outlets, messy people in general," another person wrote.

