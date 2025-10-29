Dumpster diver shares photo after finding valuable items in trash: 'You could flip this'

One lucky dumpster diver recently made waves on the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit after uploading a photo of their latest find — a large set of fishing lures and other equipment, including several possible collectible pieces.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comment section, fishing aficionados estimated the collection was worth at least $50 when new, likely double that, if not more. While not in pristine condition — with some pieces rather old and perhaps no longer reliable, per the comments — the selection's overall value made the dumpster-diving experience well worth it.

"You could flip this for $100+ very easily," one user predicted. "I sold a lure and tackle collection this summer for over $200."

Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for people to throw away items that still have some use. While dumpster diving may, at first glance, seem hazardous or unappealing, taking adequate precautions — such as wearing protective gloves to shield against sharp objects and sanitizing anything and everything you procure — can ensure your treasure hunt remains safe.

In addition, taking note of your local property laws can prevent you from accidentally crossing any legal lines while making great finds.

The results are wallet-friendly and environmentally friendly. When sifting through garbage to pick out quality goods for free, dumpster divers opt to give them a second chance rather than allowing them to wind up in our already overcrowded landfills.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

After all, when landfills overflow, they release heat-trapping gases like methane into our atmosphere as well as other toxins and contaminants into the nearby soil and groundwater, posing a range of health hazards down the line.

Meanwhile, if dumpster diving isn't for you, options like shopping secondhand and repurposing old items can still help you save money while keeping unnecessary waste out of landfills.

Responses to the original Reddit post were overall impressed by the fishing tackle this dumpster diver managed to unearth.

"That'd be so wonderful to find, I love fishing," one user commented.

"Holy cow," wrote another. "That's the mother load. Tackle is SO expensive. Good for you!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.