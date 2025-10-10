Dumpster diver stunned after making once-in-a-lifetime discovery in storage facility trash: 'The ultimate find'

A lucky dumpster diver struck gold with what they called "the ultimate find," and honestly, it's hard to disagree.

On the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, the person uploaded photos of an amazing collection of dinnerware items from Fiesta, the highly collectible brand known for its bright colors and timeless design.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the diver, the pieces were rescued from a dumpster outside a storage facility, where they had been thrown out.

"I got 3 truck loads out of that dumpster that night," wrote the dumpster diver in the comments. They went on to explain that the storage company often clears out multiple abandoned units at once, which can result in a lot of perfectly good items being discarded.

As this post demonstrated, dumpster diving can be a great way to score high-quality goods for free, saving money on items that could otherwise cost a small fortune to own. In addition to saving money, dumpster diving can help prolong the life of items that were destined for the landfill, reducing waste and contributing to a cleaner planet.

There are a few precautions to take and things to think about before dumpster diving.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

First, it's important to stay safe and always wear gloves to protect against sharp objects or broken glass, and watch your footing when climbing in or around bins. Additionally, be mindful of local laws and property rules, as diving isn't permitted everywhere.

It's also smart to sanitize any items you bring home, especially cookware or dishes, to make sure they're safe to use. These few steps can go a long way toward keeping the hunt for treasures both fun and safe.

And if dumpster diving isn't for you, you could always consider shopping at thrift stores, where there are countless treasures waiting to be found.

Commenters were pretty impressed by this Redditor's haul.

"Nice score on the Fiesta ware! I've been rocking my set for well over a decade," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "Those colors are gorgeous."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.