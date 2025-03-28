Dumpster diver shares photos of mind-blowing discovery from the junkyard: 'Best find so far of 2025'

As the saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure — which was definitely the case when a dumpster diver scored big at a dump in South Carolina.

Posting on the subreddit r/DumpsterDiving, a thread dedicated to the art of treasure hunting in dumpsters, the OP shared photos of their latest find — a full drum set that they estimated to be worth over $500.

They were overjoyed to find the Remo drum kit in near-perfect condition.

"Luckily the dude there was cool enough to let me snag it," the dumpster diver wrote.

People go dumpster diving for a number of reasons. Some hunt for free items out of necessity because they need to meet basic needs while going through financial hardships. Or even for nonessential, nice-to-have items like new clothes and furniture, as finding them on curbs or by dumpsters is a great way to save money. This can help relieve financial stress and help you save for the future.

Beyond the savings, some hunt for bargains that would otherwise head to landfills because they feel that as a society, we throw away too much, and this can be a good way to reuse and recycle items, giving them a new life.

Unfortunately, our current way of living is based a lot on overconsumption, and the accumulation of goods is seen as linked to social status and happiness. But recent analysis published in the journal Current Research in Diabetes & Obesity has shown that the truth is, in fact, the opposite, and overconsumption has been correlated with negative well-being and poor mental health.

If you do choose to dumpster dive, then there are some precautions you need to take to stay safe. Wearing protective clothing and gloves is important in case of chemicals or broken objects. Also, make sure you are aware of any trespassing laws and that you leave the area as tidy as you found it. And if dumpster diving sounds a bit intimidating, many people get into bargain hunting by visiting thrift shops or driving around the neighborhood on large-item pickup day.

Other dumpster divers were impressed with the OP's find.

"Mind blown. Best find so far of 2025," wrote one commenter.

"Sad that someone pitched these, but good on you for saving the earth and adding some creativity to it at the same time," added another.

