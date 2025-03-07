Passerby baffled after looking inside CVS dumpster in broad daylight: 'I would have gotten every [one]'

On the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, a group dedicated to discussions about dumpster diving, one lucky person posted a photo of several beautiful flower bouquets they found in a CVS dumpster.

"Happy you saved it from the landfill!" cheered one commenter.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Dumpster diving is one of the many ways people can help the planet. By salvaging discarded items from businesses or residential dumpsters, we can reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

Food and other discarded products can produce heat-trapping pollution that contributes to the warming of our planet, so dumpster diving for usable items is a sustainable way to help the environment.

It can also result in significant cost savings.

Retailers often throw away food — or, in this case, flowers — that do not meet quality standards to sell at retail prices even though they are usable. The items may not look perfect, or perhaps they are nearing their "use by" dates despite being far from spoiled.

Dumpster diving can save money and help the environment by reducing the amount of wasted food and other items, thus decreasing the amount of material in landfills that can contribute to air and water pollution. It's a win-win.

Be sure to wash anything pulled from a dumpster, especially if you plan to eat it.

Some retailers and residential complexes frown upon dumpster diving, and it can be considered socially taboo, but the practice is legal in all 50 states as long as you do not trespass on private property. Be sure to check local laws.

Being safe when dumpster diving is important. Dumpsters may contain sharp objects, so use caution and take your time. Wearing protective clothing and footwear can help. You also want to be sure there is plenty of light. A well-lit area is important not only for spotting treasures but also for safety.

Finding useful items for free in a dumpster can be exciting and helpful to the environment. Other Redditors shared in the thrill of the original poster's find.

"I would have gotten every vase and bottle I could find, and adorned my home from top to bottom!" shared one commenter.

Another commenter suggested paying it forward: "If you ever have some you want to donate, nursing homes and women's shelters are great options."

One Redditor said, "Great haul!"

